Students recount 'cool' experience of 49ers practicing at high school

Students recount 'cool' experience of 49ers practicing at school originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Students at a high school near Green Bay were surprised to learn that the 49ers would be practicing there ahead of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game at Lambeau Field against the Packers.

“I looked out the window, and I was kind of trying to see what's happening," Bay Port High School junior Max Madden told NBC26's Jenna Bree. "And you see all the players out there, getting ready, stretching in their sweatpants and sweatshirts. And it was just a sight to see. Nobody wanted to leave the windows to make room.

“They looked good, they looked big," said Madden. "I mean, they're NFL players. You see Kittle and Bosa, and they're big men, and they're scary, and I'm scared of them.”

Another student liked seeing the 49ers' skill players out on his high school's field, getting prepared for a playoff showdown with the top-seeded Packers.

“I saw (Jimmy Garoppolo) Jimmy G, Deebo Samuel," Bay Port High School junior Cole Moreland told Bree. "I saw George Kittle out there. They were all running around. So yeah, it was really cool.”

The school is just a 15-minute drive from Lambeau Field according to Google Maps, and gave the 49ers a local venue to get some on-field work in.

The Weather Channel is estimating that it will feel like 1 degree Fahrenheit when kickoff comes around 7:15 p.m. local time. This will be the 49ers' first extreme cold game in some time, but Garoppolo is confident he and his teammates can overcome the frigid conditions.

We will see if the local practice will help the 49ers get an upset win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

