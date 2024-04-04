Students react to Eric Musselman leaving Arkansas for Southern California

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the news broke that Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman will be heading to Los Angeles to take the head coaching job at the University of Southern California, our Evan Kamikow hit the streets of Fayetteville to talk to students about the news.

Musselman spent the previous five seasons at Arkansas taking the Hogs to two elite eight’s and one sweet sixteen.

“He did a lot for us. But, you know, at the same time, we’re very inconsistent,” sophomore Benjamin Baki said. “We haven’t been playing good ball this year, especially last year as well. Compared to what we have been usually so I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.”

As for what the future holds when it comes to finding a replacement for Eric Musselman, only time will tell.

For the full student reactions, head to the video above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.