Students Pass Through Gun Checks Following Fatal Shooting at University of North Carolina

A suspect is in custody after a faculty member at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill was shot dead on the afternoon of August 28, school officials said.

Shots were reported fired at 1:02 pm at the school’s Caudill Laboratories, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 pm, media citing Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz reported.

Emma Culley, who is a freshman at UNC and has lived in Chapel Hill since elementary school, told Storyful the event is something she “never would have thought would happen here.”

“I was studying in Wilson library when I got the alert to hide so I stayed under a desk for about 2 hours until some officers came into the building to evacuate us to a different building” Culley told Storyful.

Video filmed by Culley shows students who were in the Wilson library being moved to the Genome building.

“Shortly after getting to the Genome building we were told to evacuate to South Campus which is where many student dormitories are and that’s when I made it back to my dorm” she said.

The names of the faculty member and the suspect are yet to be released. Credit: Emma Culley via Storyful