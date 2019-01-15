Students' LEGO mural of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick is mesmerizing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots' run to (another) AFC Championship Game has brought out the best in everybody.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WBZ's Liam Martin shared a pretty awesome example Monday from Brown Elementary School in Peabody, Mass. What appears to be a LEGO mural of Tom Brady turns into something much more cool.

Guys, watch what happens when you walk to the other side of this mural made out of Legos. Mind blown. 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Students at Brown Elementary School in Peabody made it. CC @Patriots and @Edelman11 #WBZ pic.twitter.com/6DxVIaBd6M



— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) January 14, 2019

Your eyes aren't deceiving you: The mural actually morphs from Brady into Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as you walk from right to left, thanks to special angled LEGOs.

The students at Brown Elementary assembled the trippy mural themselves using more than 20,000 LEGOs designed by artist Rob Surette. But there was a twist: Surrette didn't tell the students what the finished product would look like.

"I told the kids, this is a marathon of a project," Surrette told WBZ. "I'm not going to tell you what it is, but you can guess. So half the fun is now the kids guessing."

After the students finished, Surrette revealed the final result at a school assembly, where the room "erupted with cheers."

Story continues

We can see why.

The Brown Elementary students will be hoping the mural is a good luck charm this weekend, as New England travels to Kansas City to play a talented Chiefs team in the AFC Championship Game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.