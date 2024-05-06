Students at Lando Norris' Somerset school inspired by Miami Grand Prix win

Students at the Somerset school attended by Lando Norris said watching his first Formula 1 victory, which he achieved with McLaren, was inspiring.

Norris, 24, from Glastonbury, won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

John Bishop was Lando's house father at Millfield School and said as a boy he was "really nice, friendly... and didn't like losing very much".

Norris held the all-time record for podium finishes without a win before victory in his 110th grand prix.

Mr Bishop said: "It's just incredible to see him fulfil his dreams because from a young age he was on that special trajectory.

"And after winning the Karting World Championships he was going places but it's a tough competition and to see him really reach the pinnacle is an incredible achievement. I'm just so pleased for him."

Nick, a student at Millfield school, said it was great to see Lando Norris win after working hard for so many years [BBC]

Student Nick said he has been an "avid McLaren fan since Lando joined back in 2019".

Watching the race was "really inspiring" and he was grateful to have some of the same opportunities Norris had, he added.

"I was properly excited when he took the lead... he got a bit of a stroke of luck with the safety car and it paid off for him.

"It's really good to see him get what he's been working hard for, for so many years."

He said it made students at the school hopeful they could be as successful one day.

Lachie said watching the win was "definitely inspiring" [BBC]

Lachie said the race was "pretty amazing [and] a long time coming".

After the "shame of Russia in '21" he said it was "definitely inspiring" he finally got this win.

"To think you could do this and that you are in the same position they were in 10 years ago is amazing."

Dylan said it was great to see someone from his own house be so successful.

He said: "It makes you wonder whether you could achieve similar things in others sports or academics [because] it really is an elite sport culture here and the academics are outstanding."

Mr Bishop said it was amazing to see what Lando had achieved since leaving Millfield School [BBC]

Mr Bishop said Norris was very diligent, hard working and passionate about his driving, while also managing to balance his commitments.

He said: "It's incredible... what he's achieved since he left school is amazing," and he felt a great "source of pride" that he knew Norris during a part of his journey.

