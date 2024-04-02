Students of the game: The Tallahassee Democrat reveals 2024 winter All-Big Bend teams

All-Big Bend boys co-wrestler of the year Xander Hawkes, a senior at Florida High

An exciting winter sports season has ended, and it's time to celebrate players' accomplishments with The Tallahassee Democrat's winter All-Big Bend teams.

Over 200 area athletes from wrestling to soccer to basketball will be honored online and in print starting Wednesday.

Teams were compiled from area coaches' votes, season statistics, team finishes and input from the Democrat staff.

The presentations highlight area teams, athletes and coaches.

In addition to the teams, photojournalist Alicia Devine created unique portraits based on the theme "Student-Athletes," capturing the student-athletes in their uniforms in scholastic settings.

The winter All-Big Bend release schedule

All-Big Bend boys co-wrestler of the year Ryder Luck, a junior at Lincoln High School

Wednesday : All-Big Bend boys and girls wrestling

Thursday: All-Big Bend girls soccer

Friday: All-Big Bend boys soccer

Saturday: All-Big Bend girls basketball

Sunday: All-Big Bend boys basketball

