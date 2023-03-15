Students design eyewear using 3D technology for Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

Middle school students got the opportunity to showcase their custom eyewear created for Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

For months, the students have been working on the project, partnering with the Hornets, Honeywell, and the nonprofit Digi-Bridge.

“I get to play in front of thousands of people every night, but these kids are doing things on a day-to-day basis to improve themselves and set themselves up for the future,” Oubre told Channel 9.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown explains the 3D design and printing course the 15 students took part in.

