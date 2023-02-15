Students celebrate Hornets basketball and Black culture

·1 min read

More than a dozen students from Charlotte Lab School teamed up with players from the Charlotte Hornets to celebrate basketball and Black culture.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Hornets partner with nonprofit to surprise young fan

Their design project is called Heart of the Hoop.

The goal was to illustrate what Black culture means to them by designing custom basketball hoops.

The teams used materials, such as magazine clippings and paint to help bring their concepts to life.

They had some help from Hornets center Nick Richards and rookie guard Bryce McGowens.

VIDEO: Hornets host ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for minority business owners

Recommended Stories