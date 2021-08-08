Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy
Aug. 8—Name: Austin Simons
School: Global Impact STEM Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: service dog training/foster
Words you live by: "Be kind."
Toughest challenge: conflicting career paths
Biggest influence: my Dad
School-day rituals: a nap after school
What's on your bedroom walls: Ohio Bobcat flag, American Flag
When I'm bored I like to... shop on Amazon
Favorite movie: A Dog's Purpose
Person who would play you in a movie: Rudy Pankow
Favorite TV show: Netflix series Outer Banks
Favorite musical artist: The Weekend
Favorite book: Serafina and the Black Cloak
Favorite home-cooked meal: baked spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: Outback Steakhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs
Place where you'd love to travel: Bali (Indonesia)
Talent you'd like to have: painting
Favorite school subject: Food Science
Favorite athlete: Joey Votto
Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I'd like to change: the way people treat each other
Favorite high school moment: having sport tournaments to raise money for awareness
Favorite junk food: sour gummy bears
Best thing about high school: making new friends and making memories