Student athletes compete in Schuylkill Valley School District Special Track and Field Invitational

May 7—Elijah Kulp was brimming with confidence as he stood a few feet away from the sand pit at the end of a long jump runaway outside of Schuylkill Valley High School on Tuesday morning.

"I'm more of a jumper because I have long legs," the 14-year-old Schuylkill Valley ninth-grader explained.

Kulp was pretty sure that, when it was his turn, he'd pull off a pretty good long jump. When asked if he planned to soar over the sand pit and into the trees 50 or so yards away, he said it's possible.

"I probably will, but maybe not," he said. "It depends on my release, if I release early or late or right on time."

No matter what happened, whether he pulled of the longest jump of the day or not, Kulp was destined to be happy. He was outside having fun and competing, which brought a smile to his face.

"I think it's pretty cool," he said.

Kulp was one of 201 students from six local school districts who got to show off his athletic prowess at the Seventh Annual Schuylkill Valley School District Special Track and Field Invitational. Students from Conrad Weiser, Brandywine Heights, Oley Valley, Antietam, Schuylkill Valley and Reading school districts, as well as the Berks County Intermediate Unit's PAL program, took part in the event.

The invitational gives students a chance to compete in a variety of events, ranging from shot put to long jump to sprints to relay races.

"This day is so special because students of different abilities can compete against their same-ability peers," Dana Carter, a Schuylkill Valley Middle School special education teacher and one of the organizers of the event, said. "The students can forget about their difficulties and their families can come out and watch them shine."

Carter said the idea behind the special track and field event is to give kids who might not otherwise have a chance to participate in athletics the same chance to compete that other kids get.

"I hope that they feel they're just like every other kid," Carter said of the impact she hopes the event has on the special needs students. "They have strengths, they work hard. They might do it a different way, but they can do all the same things.

"We're all the same."

Naya Seitzer was thrilled she got the chance to compete.

"It's so fun to see people with disabilities having their own thing," she said of the event. "It's heart warming."

The 13-year-old seventh-grader from the Brandywine Heights School District had a full plate on Tuesday. She took on the standing long jump, the softball toss and the 25-meter dash. After coming in second in the long jump, she said she had high hopes for the softball toss, too.

While waiting for her turn to throw, she quickly swung her right arm in a windmill motion several times.

"I've got to get my arm prepped up," she said with a smile.

Seitzer's parents, Josh and Michelle, got a chance to watch their daughter compete. For them, it was an experience they said they cherish.

"I think it's a great model of all schools to follow," Michelle Seitzer said of the event. "It's inclusion at its finest."

Her husband said he was happy to see kids who are often excluded from athletics endeavors get their moment in the sun.

"A lot of them are kids that traditionally don't get a chance to succeed on the playing field," he said. "And today, they get that chance."

Jacob Schaeffer wasn't about to let that chance slip through his fingers.

The 12-year-old sixth-grader from the Conrad Weiser School District had just finished competing the the long jump, but had his sights set on the throwing events.

"I'm really good," he said.

Schaeffer's dad, Jon, said his son always likes taking part in the invitational. And, he said, it truly is a special event.

"It's great, this makes them feel like they can participate," he said. "And the kids seem to really enjoy it."

Kulp, still waiting for his turn at the long jump, would certainly agree with that.

"I think it's pretty cool," he said. "It makes me feel like I can basically handle anything that comes my way."