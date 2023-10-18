How a student-athlete represents their school with conduct should matter more | Opinion

Oct. 17—Amid World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, my mind ventured to a rough day during track and field season in the spring.

During that meet, there had been four instances in one day of student-athlete interactions that did not go ideally for either side, all for varying reasons. That extent was unusual.

When you cover high school sports for as long as someone like me has, you learn to accept high school student-athlete interaction will have disproportionately different outcomes.

You learn how important your role is as the adult to lead the conversation and come across as patient, compassionate and respectful. Sometimes, yes, we fall short, but more times than not we don't.

You learn there's a line that has to be toed with how you ask questions, success and failure and all points in between.

Of course, a similar standard applies to adults involved in high school sports as well.

Interactions can range from kind and classy to shy and quiet to angry and combative. That's the way it goes. You take what you get and move forward.

It's not about any particular student-athlete, team, sport or school. It's not about humiliating anyone for poor conduct or the recipient not having a thick skin.

Sharing this anecdote comes down to a simple concept: When you represent yourself and your community amid high school sports, doing so in a way that doesn't spoil the experience for the broader entity or paints that entity in a negative light should be a minimal expectation.

We seem to have lost sight of that somewhat.

High school sports isn't just about naming a captain.

It isn't just about smiling selfies after a victory on school social-media accounts.

It's isn't just about going to practice and performing in competitive venues.

Not everyone is wired to be outgoing and representative as a public speaker. That's fine.

Not every verbal interaction or gesture within the context of a given sport is going to go perfectly. That's fine.

But there is a point at which student-athletes have to step up and be accountable. It's not an absolute the adults are wrong because they're elders and can't comprehend a new generation.

If an official finds them to be a bit too mouthy, they should accept maybe they're out of line and adjust their behavior.

If a coach believes work ethic falls short of their standard, they should accept maybe a fair point is being made.

If a student-athlete is a captain, they should accept it isn't just about leading a warmup before an event, taking part in a conversation with officials prior to an event or wearing a 'C' or an armband.

It goes beyond that — with your own school, officials, opposing student-athletes, coaches and partisans and, yes, much less importantly, with the media, too.

If you're a standout football student-athlete who only plays on offense, and are presented with an opportunity to laud how the defense kept you in a game, "I don't know, because I don't play defense. You'd have to ask them," doesn't help anyone.

If you play a key role in a vital victory, being disengaged to a point at which it veers away from nervous energy into being disrespectful doesn't help anyone.

If you're a captain and refrain from leading amid adversity, including and especially those who are supposed to follow you, it doesn't help anyone.

If you're more focused on individual statistics and honors and not how your program is faring as a whole, it doesn't help anyone.

If you go on social media and launch personal abuse at student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans or media members, it doesn't help anyone.

Within the context of our industry, if a photographer takes an action picture of you or a media member writes a story about you or your team — and then you screengrab it so you can use it how you see fit — it doesn't help anyone.

If you openly mock people, up to when the recipient can hear that criticism, it doesn't help anyone.

If you're a no-show for a practice, event or charity function, it doesn't help anyone.

If you're expected to be somewhere or talking to someone as a representative of yourself, your team and your school and you blow it off because in your opinion you're above it, it doesn't help anyone.

Embracing these lessons as a student-athlete is part of becoming an adult.

And no, of course, the adults don't always have the answers or correct guidance. Sometimes, the adults can fall well short of high conduct and deserve their fate in the process.

The adults are responsbible for being diligent in their roles as well.

But how you handle adversity, awkwardness or situations outside the box now will say a great deal about how you handle such instances in the future.

Many years ago, there was a News-Herald coverage area soccer side that was very good.

It made a deep postseason run, but didn't reach the level for which it aspired.

By its own admission on social media, this side was, in their own words, "high maintenance."

When its season ended one afternoon, I was there. As is standard on those stages, student-athletes are asked to encapsulate the moment and the season, about how much had been achieved by them and their program.

After the coach was interviewed, they asked their team nearby who wanted to talk about the season. A senior-laden side, who gladly spoke in every other instance, stood silent and dismissive.

The onus fell on a quiet underclassman outside back, who handled the situation with class and dignity. It wouldn't be a surprise to hear that outside back is doing well as an adult today, in part because they handled a tough moment so well as a teenager.

When they reach adulthood, former student-athletes often say it's not about particular moments as much as it is about the journey.

How moments are handled amid that journey, however, says so much more.