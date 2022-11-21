Stud and Duds from the Lions Week 11 romp over the Giants

Oh, the tables have turned for the Detroit Lions! After their 31-18 victory over the New York Giants, the Lions now have a three-game winning streak and are creeping into the playoff picture.

The defense looks completely different than what they were showing earlier in the season, coming up big in critical moments while creating turnovers in the process. The young core continues to build upon their incredible season, giving the Lions much hope heading into the future. Even though the offense may not look sexy, they continue to make the necessary plays to put the Lions ahead. If the Lions continue playing complementary football, they could be heading for greener pastures.

Even though some of the players may not have had the game they wanted, the Lions were able to overcome with solid contributions from key players to put them ahead of the Giants this week.

Stud: Jamaal Williams

What is there left to say about the stellar play from Williams? He continues to show why he is a leader for the Lions en route to a three-touchdown day. At this point in the season, he leads the league with 12 touchdowns for the season, which I will guarantee no one would’ve guessed to start the season. He consistently puts up performances like this one, giving the Lions a reliable weapon, especially when they get in the red zone. Plus, everyone loves to see what kind of dance moves he breaks out each time he scores. He is a fun player to watch and easy to root for.

Dud: D'Andre Swift

On the other side of the coin, Swift clearly has some issues to work out with his performances. He scored a touchdown, but his hole was massive, and he walked right in with ease. On back-to-back plays, he coughed up what would’ve been first downs with a fumble while trying to gain more yards and run back inside — even though the blocks called for an outside run, where he would’ve gained the first down. It became clear he is sitting in the third RB spot after Justin Jackson (66 yards on nine carries) looked immensely better than Swift. He is clearly in his own head, and hopefully, he can figure out his demons.

Stud: Alim McNeill

Now that is the game everyone was waiting for from McNeill. The athletic defensive tackle put on a clinic against the Giants offensive line to the tune of four quarterback hits, including a sack and multiple pressures. He was one of the big reasons the Giants were unable to get any running game going, holding Saquon Barkley to only 22 rushing yards. It is quite easy to see the defensive turnaround considering the Lions are getting performances like this from key players and none more from than who Campbell refers to as “Big Mac.”

Dud: Malcolm Rodriguez

The Lions rookies continue to make play after play, but some did seem to be out of sorts this week, and Rodriguez fell into that category. It seemed the only way the Giants were able to run the ball was crossers, where it seemed Rodriguez became the victim at the end of it. He was constantly chasing down the player and coming up empty at the end. Give it to the Giants for scheming their plays around it, considering they weren’t getting much from the run game, but it wasn’t Rodriguez’s best game.

Stud: Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson continues to show why the Lions were enamored with him to make him the number two selection. He is everything the Lions want in their players, grit and hustle, and he is an absolute difference-maker on defense. He recorded another interception, giving him two for the season, while also recovering a fumble on a heads-up play to help the Lions seal the game.

The most impressive part is the continued in-game improvements he makes in recognizing schemes and play calls to give him the edge. Even though he might not show up in the box score, I can guarantee if he is not the one making the play, he is helping someone else to make it.

Dud: DJ Chark

The Lions receiving corps was hoping for a boost with the return of Chark, but unfortunately, he was quiet this week, only seeing one target for the game. Sure, he did return from injury and needed some time to get his legs under him, but you would hope for more from him. Goff was not targeting much downfield, relying on his receivers to make the plays, but it was hard to tell if Chark was not getting open or if he was being used more as a decoy downfield. Hopefully, down the road, the Lions offense sees more of Chark in the future.

