Stud and Duds for the Lions preseason win against the Giants

The Detroit Lions kicked off their football season with a preseason game against the New York Giants, which they won 21-16.

It was evident early on that the Lions’ defense had made significant progress during the offseason, despite the Giants’ favorable starting field positions. They displayed impressive run defense, quarterback pressure, and tight coverage. It’s still early in the season to make any hasty judgments, but it’s reassuring to see the team’s improvement paying off.

As you reflect on the game, keep an eye out for standout players vying for roster spots, as well as those who fell short and may not make the cut. The following are the Lions’ Studs and Duds for this week.

Although Okwara’s spot on the roster was uncertain before this game, he made a strong case for himself. With three sacks against the Giants, he proved to be a formidable force. Even though the Giants were playing with their backup offensive line, Okwara’s ability to capitalize on the opportunity demonstrated that he still has potential. This impressive performance may make it more difficult for the Lions management to decide whether to keep him on the team.

Dud: Nate Sudfield

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) makes a pass against New York Giants during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

During camp, Sudfield was gaining some confidence from Lions fans that he could be a dependable backup for Jared Goff. However, the recent signing of Teddy Bridgewater has made sense after today’s performance. Sudfield consistently missed throws, either over or underthrowing them. He threw two interceptions when targeting Jameson Williams, and one of them happened at the beginning of the game. Sudfield also had an opportunity to throw a touchdown pass to Dylan Drummond, but he didn’t put enough power behind it, allowing the defender enough time to reach the ball. Hopefully, Sudfield can improve, but the Bridgewater signing is certainly proving to be a wise decision.

Stud: James Houston

Many were taken aback by Houston’s impressive season last year, and some are now questioning whether he can maintain his momentum. However, he has already shown that he is more than capable of doing so. Thanks to his agility and quickness, Houston easily outmaneuvered the Giants’ offensive line.

Although his contributions may not have been reflected in the statistics, he was instrumental in creating opportunities for his teammates by disrupting the pocket and closing gaps. Given this level of performance, Houston’s place on the roster is secure and not in question.

During camp, the Lions made several changes to their offensive line which has raised concerns about their depth. Unfortunately, these concerns were confirmed during the game tonight, particularly with the performance of Matt Nelson. At the beginning of the game, he allowed a pressure on Sudfeld that led to an interception, and his poor performance continued throughout the game. He either got blocked into the running back or knocked down completely, which is worrying for his future with the organization.

During the offseason, the Lions quietly re-signed Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who had previously played for them before a stint in Houston. The team brought him back to add depth to their linebacker corps and to make contributions on special teams. In today’s game, Reeves-Maybin played exceptionally well, demonstrating his skills and abilities. While he did allow a touchdown, he was in good coverage, and it was due to a great catch by the opposing tight end. Additionally, he made significant contributions in stopping the run and showed that he still has what it takes to make the Lions’ roster.

Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim goes through drills during minicamp on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Allen Park.

The Lions have established their starting running back pair with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. However, there are concerns about their depth following Justin Jackson’s sudden retirement. During the Giants game, Mohamed Ibrahim, one of the Lions’ top undrafted free-agent signings this season, was given the opportunity to showcase his skills after Gibbs finished his work. Unfortunately, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher had a disappointing performance, only gaining nine yards on four carries before being removed from the game to receive medical attention. This is not an ideal situation for a player who is hoping to secure a spot on the team’s roster.

Meh: Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) misses a catch against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (36) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Many Lions fans were eagerly anticipating Jameson Williams’ performance today, but unfortunately, he failed to impress. He had a momentary lapse in concentration when he dropped a potential touchdown pass, but he made up for it with a nice one-handed catch for a two-point conversion. It’s difficult to pass full judgment on his abilities due to Nate Sudfield’s inaccurate passes, which did little to showcase anyone’s capabilities on the field. While there were some impressive flashes of talent, fans were left wanting more. It will be interesting to see how Williams performs when Bridgewater and Goff take the field in the preseason.

