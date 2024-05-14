Stuckey scores five on Elmira boys lacrosse’s Senior Night, Horseheads rolls past Chenango Valley

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira and Horseheads each picked up big wins in boys lacrosse.

Horseheads boys lacrosse rolled past Chenango Valley, while Elmira beat Chenango Forks on Senior Night. In Elmira, the Express scored a dominant victory behind 5 goals from senior standout, Ryan Stuckey. Elmira held an 8-1 lead at the half, before polishing off the 9-2 win on Monday night. Landon Cook added 3 goals to the Express’ total, while Brayden Sincock added the other score.

Elmira boys lacrosse celebrated 10 seniors on Monday night. (Pictured) the veteran leaders share a special moment before game-time.

Horseheads shared in the scoring success of the night, crushing Chenango Valley 17-2. The Blue Raiders powered to the win with 4-goal nights from Brogan Sullivan and Colton Cox. Brady Woodworth and Seamus Lynch each added 2 goals to the total. Cody Dale, Brady Kelly, Boe Briggs, Johnny Lowe, and Wilson Foster finalized the tally, with a goal a piece.

Brogan Sullivan (pictured) and Colton Cox led Horseheads with 4 goals each, against Chenango Valley.

Elsewhere in the section, the STAC Softball Championship was postponed. The matchup between Corning (10-5) and Vestal (17-0) was moved to Tuesday, as well as to Vestal High School, due to wet field conditions in the Crystal City.

A full look at Monday’s high school scores is listed below:

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Horseheads 17 – Chenango Valley 2

Elmira 9 – Chenango Forks 2

High School Baseball:

Elmira Notre Dame 5 – Corning 2

Maine-Endwell 5 – Waverly 3

