What stuck out from 49ers win vs. Cowboys from Divisional Round game? 'GMFB'
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
The Cowboys have now lost seven straight divisional playoff games. But team owner Jerry Jones doesn't sound like he's ready to make any changes at coach or quarterback.
The Eagles and 49ers, the top two seeds in the NFC playoff bracket, will meet Sunday in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. By Reuben Frank
Diggs and Allen both struggled en route to an early playoff exit.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
As much as No. 1-seeded playoff teams have struggled in recent years, the second round of this year's postseason was kinder to them.
The Cowboys' season ends on an inglorious note and it dovetails into an important offseason. Here's the analysis of what went down. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bucs get the highest draft pick among this year's playoff teams.
Dak Prescott is out-played by Brock Purdy, and the 49ers are moving on while the Cowboys’ season is over
The Cowboys left with a bitter taste in their mouths after fumbling a "winnable game" in the NFC divisional-round loss to the 49ers.