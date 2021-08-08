Stubborn rescue farm holds on to its un-stubborn donkeys

Aug. 8—Whispering River Rescue in Gasport is a haven for donkeys that would've been slaughtered for hides and meat in kill pens across the country, the worst of which are in Louisiana.

It is also a haven for people suffering from alcoholism and other substance abuse disorders, as well as those suffering from depression and anxiety.

"In the kill pens, donkeys are the least valuable," Jacqui Serrano, founder of the rescue, said. "But they're actually the most valuable to many of the people who rescue them because they're the most intelligent. They're the strongest. They don't need to be grained (fed pellet grain). They're not stubborn. They live twice as long as a horse."

Serrano was suffering from a deep depression six years ago when she decided to adopt a donkey.

"The minute I felt sad, or depressed, he came right up to me — let me love all over him," she said. "That's what we're seeing here. We have people who have disabilities, mental illness, substance disorders. ... we're not just rescuing animals, we're rescuing certain people."

The work to take care of the donkeys is tough. Many of them are sick. They have to be acclimated to the weather and area, and the area has to be up-kept and sanitary in turn for them to live on it.

"Everything we've made, we've put in drain tiles, because when the donkeys come in, they have terrible fungal infection ... they can take up to a year for their feet to recover before we can adopt them out," Serrano said. "All of our animals, we rehabilitate and adopt out. We rescued about 40 and we're down to 19."

Volunteers include vice-president Laura Randolph and trustee Brian Markovich, who acts as the group's representative, as well as all-around handy man. Mike Soos, the tractor guy, Cindy Schumacher, adoption specialist, and Dwayne Brosius, who helps with woodworking, round out the group.

"We put the floor tile down. Brian had to put a new floor in the loft, and you know the price of lumber," Serrano said. "What else did you do, Brian?"

"I didn't do anything," Markovich said, and the other volunteers laughed. "I just stand around."

"Our roof was caving in, in the barn, so he had to re-support it," Serrano continued. "There were no stalls in the barn, so Brian had to put in all the stalls."

"With a lot of help," Markovich said and smiled.

It's still not pretty, Serrano said. Looks aren't as important as the health of the animals, but two acres have been cleared out and the team clean out the barn every morning. Most of all, they care about the animals and the place — which started only seven months ago.

"It was in the middle of Covid and a lot of people were struggling and we saw that," Serrano said. "It was my dream. I saw a lot of people struggling with what I was struggling with and I just made the huge jump. Did you ever see that movie, 'If you build it they will come?' "

"Field of Dreams," everyone answered.

"When everybody comes here, everybody should be the same," Serrano said. "You should have the same goal, a big heart and passion."

Whispering River Rescue works with a variety of other rescue agencies, but has its own character. The room and board for the donkeys is raised from private donations, basket raffles and other fundraising efforts. While they can offer support for many, they're not for petting zoos or rides, Serrano said.

"They've been through enough already," she said.

Those interested to volunteer or even just hang out in a stall can call Jacqui Serrano at 930-1922.

