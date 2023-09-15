Stuart MacGill: Former Australia spin bowler charged over alleged cocaine supply plot

Unfortunately for Stuart MacGill, the Australian leg-spinner’s career coincided with Shane Warne’s - Getty Images/William West

Stuart MacGill, the maverick Australian leg-spinner who was Shane Warne’s long-time understudy, has been charged over the supply of cocaine that led to his alleged kidnapping.

Police in Sydney revealed in a statement on Friday that MacGill, 52, had been arrested earlier this week.

The police investigation began when MacGill was allegedly abducted, beaten and threatened at gunpoint in April 2021. MacGill told police at the time that he had been concussed in the incident, which saw him forced into a car in Cremorne, in Sydney’s north, and taken to Bringelly, south of the city. Three assailants attempted to extort money from MacGill, who sustained minor injuries, before releasing him at Belmore.

In an interview with Channel Nine after the incident, MacGill said he had done “nothing wrong”, while police said that he was “purely a victim”.

Six people – including his then-partner’s brother – have been charged over the incident.

But two years later, following the investigation, police have now arrested MacGill.

He has been charged with knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of cocaine. MacGill is yet to enter a plea, has been released on strict conditional bail, and is due in court in Manly on October 26.

According to Australian media, the court will allege that MacGill facilitated a deal between two people where an agreement was reached for one kilogram of cocaine to be sold for Au$330,000 (about £171,500) in 2019.

MacGill, a colourful character, played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008, taking 208 wickets. He is considered unfortunate that he was just two years younger than Warne, the greatest leg-spinner of all time, who died last year in Thailand.

MacGill has mentored young English leg-spinners such as Mason Crane while they enjoyed winters in Sydney, and was briefly a member of England’s backroom staff on the Ashes tour of 2017/18.