Stuart Fairchild's diving catch
Stuart Fairchild makes a diving catch in right field on Gavin Sheet's hit in the bottom of the 4th
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Here are 3 questions that were addressed by the IRS Special Agent report and 3 questions still to be answered.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
Kayla Harrison made the 135-pound weight limit required for her bantamweight bout at UFC 300 versus Holly Holm. It's the lowest weight at which she has ever fought.
Nobody is going to change the Kelce brothers.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
What does Philadelphia need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.