Stuart Dallas: Leeds midfielder's 'maximised everything from career,' says NI boss Michael O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill believes Stuart Dallas "maximised everything from his career" after the Leeds midfielder announced his retirement.

Dallas, 32, was forced to retire due to a knee injury which has kept him out of action for two years.

O'Neill paid tribute to the midfielder, who won 62 caps for his country.

"He was a brilliant player for Northern Ireland, his levels of consistency were so high," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI.

"He should look back on his career and be proud of what he achieved."

Dallas hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Premier League against Manchester City in April 2022.

O'Neill believes that the premature curtailment of Dallas' career is a cruel end to his distinguished service to club and country.

At Leeds, Dallas made 266 appearances and scored 28 goals, helping the club return to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years by clinching the Championship title in 2019-20.

He played in every Leeds Premier League game the following season, scoring eight goals.

"It's very sad that any player's career finishes when they're in their prime and that's what's happened to Stuart unfortunately."

O'Neill continued: "I have know about it [Dallas' retirement] for quite a while, I've been in constant dialogue with him over the past 12 months.

"He did everything possible to give himself the opportunity [to return]. It is a sad day as there are few players who have given me as much satisfaction as watching Stuart play."

'You could depend on him'

The last of Dallas' 62 caps for Northern Ireland game in a 1-0 defeat to Hungary at Windsor Park in March 2022 [Getty Images]

Dallas made his Northern Ireland debut in 2011 and played for his country at Euro 2016, where they reached the knockout stage.

O'Neill acknowledged that Dallas was an automatic starter during his first reign as manager due to his consistent displays.

"I brought him into the squad and watched him develop. When I looked at the team I always knew Dallas would play well and you could depend on him."

O'Neill is hopeful that Dallas will stay in the game in some capacity, with Leeds confirming that they are in discussions with him "about a future role, to continue his association with the club".

"I think he will stay in the game," O'Neill said.

"Certainly his influence on young players would be a positive thing, I think he has a huge amount to offer to the game."