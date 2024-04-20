Stuart Armstrong: Scotland and Southampton midfielder out for season and a doubt for Euro 2024
Stuart Armstrong is the latest Scotland international to have his season ended by injury and Euro 2024 availability plunged into doubt.
The midfielder was taken off on a stretcher playing for Southampton on Saturday in what manager Russell Martin described as "a bad one".
Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson will miss Euro 2024 squad through injury.
Two right-backs - Everton's Nathan Patterson and Brentford's Aaron Hickey - are also serious doubts.
Now midfielder Armstrong has picked up what manager Russell Martin described as "a bad one" against Cardiff City.
Armstrong, 32, went down in pain after having a shot blocked as he attempted to secure a late equaliser in Southampton's 2-1 loss at Cardiff.
Martin, whose side stay fourth in the Championship, told his club website: "We'll have to wait and see, but he's going to be out for the rest of the season."
Armstrong earned his 50th cap in last month's 1-0 defeat by Northern Ireland.