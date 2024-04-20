Stuart Armstrong: Scotland and Southampton midfielder out for season and a doubt for Euro 2024

Stuart Armstrong left the field on a stretcher in Cardiff [PA Media]

Stuart Armstrong is the latest Scotland international to have his season ended by injury and Euro 2024 availability plunged into doubt.

The midfielder was taken off on a stretcher playing for Southampton on Saturday in what manager Russell Martin described as "a bad one".

Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson will miss Euro 2024 squad through injury.

Two right-backs - Everton's Nathan Patterson and Brentford's Aaron Hickey - are also serious doubts.

Now midfielder Armstrong has picked up what manager Russell Martin described as "a bad one" against Cardiff City.

Armstrong, 32, went down in pain after having a shot blocked as he attempted to secure a late equaliser in Southampton's 2-1 loss at Cardiff.

Martin, whose side stay fourth in the Championship, told his club website: "We'll have to wait and see, but he's going to be out for the rest of the season."

Armstrong earned his 50th cap in last month's 1-0 defeat by Northern Ireland.