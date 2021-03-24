Struggling Rory McIlroy hit an errant tee shot into someone’s pool during Match Play

Charles Curtis, For The Win
·1 min read
Rory McIlroy has not been himself as of late.

Yes, there have been the top-13 finishes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Workday Championship and the Arnold Palmer. But there were the missed cuts at the Genesis Invitational and the Players, and in the latter, he hit some really bad shots that he attributed to issues with his swing that he’s tinkered with as he tries to chase speeds like Bryson DeChambeau.

While facing Ian Poulter in this week’s Match Play at Austin Country Club, he struggled on No. 4. Then, he hit a tee shot on No. 5 that hooked all the way … into someone’s swimming pool.

Yikes. Not good.

UPDATE: It got worse:

