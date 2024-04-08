[Getty Images]

Liverpool's failure to kill off Manchester United "could come back to haunt them", says their former winger Stewart Downing after the Reds missed a host of chances on Sunday at Old Trafford.

"They are struggling to kill teams off," Downing told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It worries me.

"You could see it in how Jurgen Klopp was really animated and screaming at them. That game should have been put to bed and I just feel that if it had been Manchester City or Arsenal, they would have done so."

Liverpool have played United three times this season across the Premier League and the FA Cup and have failed to win any of the fixtures.

ESPN's senior writer Mark Ogden is concerned that ultimately their two draws against the Red Devils will prevent them from winning the league.

"Four points dropped against United will probably be the ones that cost them the title," he said. "Of course they are still in it but, before this match, I thought they would win all their games.

"I thought they would use what happened in the cup tie [4-3 defeat] as motivation and as knowledge, but this game turned into the cup tie all over again."

