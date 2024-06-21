Advertisement

Struggling Everton confirm period of exclusivity for takeover completion

90min Articles
·1 min read
Struggling Everton confirm period of exclusivity for takeover completion
Struggling Everton confirm period of exclusivity for takeover completion

Everton have confirmed that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group after a bid was accepted last week.

The Toffees have been searching for a buyer since January 2023 and had previously struck a deal with American firm 777 Partners, only for their period of exclusivity to end without a formal takeover agreement.

With new offers once again welcome, The Friedkin Group, led by Roma owner Dan Friedkin, had a bid accepted by current owner Farhad Moshiri last week.

"Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the Club," a statement read. "The Club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

"All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal."

More to follow...