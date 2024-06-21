Struggling Everton confirm period of exclusivity for takeover completion

Everton have confirmed that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group after a bid was accepted last week.

The Toffees have been searching for a buyer since January 2023 and had previously struck a deal with American firm 777 Partners, only for their period of exclusivity to end without a formal takeover agreement.

With new offers once again welcome, The Friedkin Group, led by Roma owner Dan Friedkin, had a bid accepted by current owner Farhad Moshiri last week.

"Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the Club," a statement read. "The Club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

"All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal."

More to follow...