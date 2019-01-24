Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire GM Chiarelli

Los Angeles (AFP) - Peter Chiarelli has been fired as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, who are in danger of missing the playoffs for the 12th time in the past 13 NHL seasons.

Chiarelli has been replaced by assistant general manager Keith Gretzky who will act as interim GM until a replacement is found, Oilers chief executive Bob Nicholson said Wednesday.

Gretzky is the younger brother of former Oiler great Wayne Gretzky.

"I'm going to try to open up more doors in all aspects of this organization to find out those little things that just haven't been fixed over the last number of years for us not to be in the playoffs," said Nicholson.

Chiarelli, who spent three and a half seasons in the GM role, was fired after the Oilers lost their third straight game at home, 3-2 on Tuesday to the Detroit Red Wings.

Edmonton entered Wednesday's NHL action three points out of a playoff spot and have missed the postseason two out of the last three years under Chiarelli.

The Oilers go into the all-star break one game under .500 with a 23-24-3 record.

In the past 10 years, the franchise has had eight head coaches and three general managers.

In November, the Oilers hired coach Ken Hitchcock to replace Todd McLellan.

Chiarelli has made several moves over the years that failed to pan out. In 2016 he traded all-star forward Taylor Hall for underperforming defenceman Adam Larsson.

He also signed journeyman forward Milan Lucic to a whopping $6 million a year contract. In 50 games this season, Lucic has just five goals and 12 points.