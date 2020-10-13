Struggling Eagles to allow 7,500 fans for game against Ravens

This might not be the best idea given the way the 1-3-1 Philadelphia Eagles are playing.

It was announced Tuesday fans will be at the Linc for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.





Per the team:

Ticket sales for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and next Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants begin on Wednesday for Season Ticket Members who opted into the 2020 season.

Tickets will be sold in groups with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same seating pod. Any remaining tickets for the Ravens and Giants games will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale at a later date.

Given the poor record of the home team and the powerhouse opponent, it seems like the 7,500 in attendance might be in full throat and sound like the Linc is full when it comes to boos and unhappy fans.