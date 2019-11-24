Struggling Carson Wentz takes the blame: 'It starts with me'

Carson Wentz is no different from anybody else in Philly.

He can't believe how poorly Carson Wentz is playing.

I have to be better," Wentz said after the Eagles' punchless 17-9 loss to the Seahawks at the Linc. "I have to lead the team better. I have to protect the football better. We can't put it on the ground the way we did. It starts with me. I'm frustrated. I know everyone is frustrated with this loss offensively. I've got to be better. … The defense played great again, and we let them down.

Wentz hasn't been great lately, but his mid-season malaise reached a low point Sunday with what was likely the worst performance in his 51-game NFL career.

He threw two interceptions, fumbled twice, missed numerous open receivers and only managed to put three points on the scoreboard until the meaningless final seconds of the game.

The Eagles committed five turnovers for the first time since 2013 and lost back-to-back weeks at the Linc for the first time since Chip Kelly's last two games as Eagles head coach.

They went 22 straight drives without a touchdown until their meaningless TD with 20 seconds left Sunday. That drought lines up with when Lane Johnson got hurt.

And for the first time in his four-year career here - and probably the first time in his life - he heard boos.

Lots and lots of them.

Every one deserved.

You never want to hear it, but it is what it is," he said. "That's this city, that's the fan base. I'm frustrated too, when we're playing like that. They have every right when we're playing poorly to let us know.

Wentz, an MVP candidate just two years ago, was asked how he'll approach the next few days as he tries to rebound from the worst outing of his career.

"First of all not making it a giant thing," he said. "For one, you've got six days and you're back on. Six days to get ready. Try not to really change your routine or do anything crazy, just stay with what you know and take a hard look in the mirror and see where I can be better. We realize that there's going to be a lot of outside noise. As a leader I've got be better, I've got to lead these guys better."

Wentz did hurt his hand while tackling 300-pound Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson after he recovered Wentz's third-quarter fumble.

He said X-rays were negative, but he did have a sizable wrap on his right (throwing) hand in the locker room after the game.

"Not going to use it as an excuse for the way we performed, whatsoever," he said.

Most of Wentz's inexplicable misfires were before that happened anyway.

I've just got to own them," he said. "I missed a few. There's no excuses. I just missed them. I've got to be better. … There's no excuses. It wasn't the wind. It was nothing. I've got to be better.

Wentz was accountable Sunday. He didn't make any excuses. He pointed the finger directly at himself.

It has to be frustrating trying to play without three running backs, two all-pro offensive linemen and your top three wide receivers, but Wentz refused to use it as an excuse.

That's football," he said. "Since I got here, next-man-up mentality. A lot of those (backups) played a good game today. I just didn't make the plays. By no means is that an excuse.

It's fair to ask what gives Wentz the confidence that he can work his way out of this slump and help the Eagles win some games down the stretch here.

Why should people expect anything different moving forward?

I get the question, I do, especially after the last two weeks of performances offensively," he said. "I have a lot of confidence. A lot of confidence. A lot of confidence in myself to fix things I can correct, and each guy's going to do their part and get it fixed. We're going to turn the page real quick. We're going to learn from this, turn the page, but we've got six days of practice, work our tails off and go get the W on the road.

The Eagles face the lowly Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. If they can't go get the W in that one, that outside noise Wentz talked about is going to get a whole lot louder.

