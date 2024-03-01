Can the struggling Badgers find a way to at least slow Illinois' explosive scorers?

MADISON – After his team’s four-point loss at Indiana, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard lamented the inability to play sound defense over the course of 40 minutes.

“The offensive numbers were good enough,” he said. “It comes back to what we’ve been battling all year, our identity defensively.”

UW’s next opponent – No. 16 Illinois – has the firepower to test that identity, perhaps more than any team in the Big Ten.

“Their ability to spread the floor… it is unique,” Gard said. “They’re playing through the post with a guard… They can facilitate or score and they surround that person with shooters. And if it’s not a shooter, then he is putting pressure on the rim in terms of back-cutting (or) offensive rebounding. They really go to the glass hard.

“And then in transition. They come at you like the good teams do, specifically Shannon. He is hard to stop.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. leads a quartet of Illinois scorers averaging in double figures

The Illini shot 45.5% from three-point range (10 of 22) and 61.3% overall (38 of 62) in their 105-97 victory over visiting Minnesota on Wednesday.

They averaged 1.694 points per possession against the Gophers – 1.000 is considered a solid number – and enter the weekend leading the Big Ten in scoring in league play (85.2 ppg).

“We found something and we literally ran one play the last 12 minutes,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after the victory. “We didn’t have to be overly creative. It’s nice to have guys make shots. It’s nice to have lay-ups and (free throws).”

Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and wing Marcus Domask combined to hit 17 of 29 shots and 12 of 14 free throws in the victory over the Gophers and provide Illinois a terrific 1-2 punch.

Shannon, who is devastating in transition, leads the Illini in scoring at 21.9 points per game. He is shooting 47.7% overall and averages 8.4 free-throw attempts per game.

Domask is shooting just 26.9% from three-point range but is crafty around the rim and is an outstanding post-up option. He has hit 54.3% of his two-point shots (125 of 230) and is shooting 87.7% from the free-throw line.

Forward Coleman Hawkins (13.3 ppg) has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games. He is averaging 17.7 points and shooting 43.9% from three-point range (18 of 41) and 53.9% overall (41 of 76).

The fourth Illinois player averaging in double figures is wing Quincy Guerrier (10.3 ppg), who is shooting 36.0% from three-point range and 48.1% overall.

The Badgers are coming off another subpar defensive performance in a 74-70 loss to Indiana.

The Hoosiers hit 24 of 47 shots overall (61.7%). That was the team’s best mark in Big Ten play this season, surpassing a 61.0% performance against Kennesaw State on Dec. 29. Indiana’s best mark in Big Ten play before Tuesday was 53.8% – in a 12-point loss to UW in January.

Indiana shooters got comfortable early – particularly center Kel’el Ware – by getting easy shots in the lane.

Indiana's big men hurt UW on Tuesday but the Illini run their offense through guards, wings

“It is a completely different look than Indiana,” Tyler Wahl said. “They are posting up their guards a lot more than their bigs. They’ve got bigs on the three-point line spacing the floor. They’ve got shooters everywhere. It will be interesting to see how we match up. It will be a good test for us.”

Illinois scored 50 points in the paint against Minnesota. Dain Dainja is the Illini’s traditional center and he contributed 11 points and six rebounds against the Gophers. However, his playing time is down to 9.5 minutes per game from 20.6 last season because Underwood has gone to a smaller lineup that features one guard (Shannon), a power forward (Hawkins) and three wings.

The Illini lack a true point guard but compensate with multiple players who can attack off the dribble or post up.

The have the No. 3 offense nationally in terms of efficiency at 125.7 points per 100 possessions according to kenpom.com. By contrast, the Illini are rated No. 94 defensively (102.4 points per 100 possessions).

“This is a game we’ve got to stop them on defense,” Wahl said. “We’ve talked a lot about getting stops. It’s time to do it. We only have so much time left here.”

