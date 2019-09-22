Struggling Adam Vinatieri gets warm ovation from Colts fans, before doinking in field goal

A week ago, we were all left to wonder if Adam Vinatieri would be retiring, after his second straight poor performance to open the regular season.

The 46-year-old said this week he wasn’t contemplating retirement but rather working out “demons,” and he’s back in uniform again this Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

Ovation and made kick — barely

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, right, made his first field goal attempt of the game on Sunday. (AP)

As Vinatieri trotted onto the field in the first quarter for his first field goal attempt of the day, he got a warm ovation from the home fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vinatieri has been with the Colts for 14 seasons, and is the leading point scorer in franchise history.

He did make the 49-yard field goal to give Indianapolis an early 3-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons, but barely: it doinked off the left upright and bounced through.

Sometimes when you’re struggling you’ll take the makes any way you can get them.

Vinatieri is now 2-for-4 on field goals this season.

