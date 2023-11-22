Struggles in opening two periods spell doom for Cheboygan hockey in 4-1 loss to Petoskey

CHEBOYGAN – The Cheboygan Chiefs were hoping to earn a victory for first-year head hockey coach Seth Duncan in his home debut on Tuesday night.

But the Petoskey Northmen and senior Noah Bodurka had other plans in mind.

Fueled by Bodurka’s hat trick, the Northmen delivered a consistent display and rolled to a 4-1 win over the Chiefs at Ralph G. Cantile Arena.

“We really wanted to focus on playing three full periods of hockey,” first-year Petoskey coach Jeff Guiney said. “We knew Cheboygan would be fired up for their home opener, and we really wanted to match their intensity right from the drop, and I think we did a good job of that.”

Petoskey players celebrate a goal scored by Noah Bodurka (14) during the second period of Tuesday's hockey game in Cheboygan.

While the Chiefs (0-3) showed energy and created more chances in the third period, they struggled to keep up with the Northmen (2-0) for much of the contest.

“It’s tough to win a game when you come out slow and kind of just lose momentum like that,” Duncan said. “It’s hard to steal that momentum back after having that slow start. I mean, credit to our kids. They kept playing through that second and third period, even being down three goals and still fighting to come back. This is a good learning lesson for our kids. We’ll have to get things together for this weekend.”

THE DUNCAN ERA: 'We definitely want to get our team back on the map': Duncan to lead Cheboygan hockey into new era

CHEBOYGAN PREVIEW: Cheboygan Chiefs hockey team excited to face tough competition, earn success on ice

Cheboygan junior Ethan Shepard (9) and Petoskey's Madden Pateman battle for the puck during the first period of Tuesday's hockey matchup at Ralph G. Cantile Arena.

After overwhelming the Chiefs in the opening minutes, the Northmen were rewarded when Bodurka scored to put Petoskey up 1-0 with 10:06 left in the first. The Northmen peppered the Chiefs with more shots, but Cheboygan senior goaltender Sawyer Graham stepped up and made quality saves to keep the deficit at one goal.

Cheboygan started to build momentum by generating scoring chances in the second, but Bodurka completed his hat trick with two goals late in the period to push Petoskey’s advantage to 3-0.

After falling behind 4-0 in the third, the Chiefs finally got on the board when junior Colt Lane scored to cut the deficit to three with 2:12 left. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they couldn’t stage a late rally against the Northmen, who picked up an impressive win.

Despite the loss, Duncan was encouraged by his team's third-period play.

“We asked them in the locker room, ‘Who still believes we can go out and win this game?’ and everyone felt the same way,” Duncan said. “We just knew we were short on time and trying to win a hockey game, so we just had that mentality of getting everything to the net and trying to get something going.”

Cheboygan junior defenseman Warren Farver (14) skates with the puck during the first period against Petoskey on Tuesday.

Guiney praised the play of Bodurka, as well as Petoskey sophomore goaltender Evan Kring, who made several big stops and finished with 27 saves.

“Both kids played really well within the system, and they were rewarded for doing the right things,” Guiney said. “They were playing within the structure of our team, so that was nice to see. Noah’s (Bodurka) a very talented offensive player and he did the right things that allowed him to be productive tonight. This was Evan’s first varsity game, so kudos to him on rising up and making some big saves, especially as the game wore on. He got stronger.”

Graham finished with 29 saves to lead the Chiefs, who received an assist apiece from Warren Farver and Gavin Rose.

Petoskey’s other goal came from Anderson Ward. Kameron Horn and Bodurka each had an assist.

Cheboygan heads to Alpena to face Chippewa Valley United and Bay City Central this weekend.

VOTE FOR BEST COACH: Vote for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune's best high school coach in the 2014-23 time period

VOLLEYBALL AWARDS: Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Onaway volleyball players make all-conference, all-region teams

VANFLEET SIGNS WITH GRCC: Two-time SAC Player of the Year VanFleet signs with Grand Rapids Community College softball

Chiefs fall in weekend matchups

Last weekend, Cheboygan opened its season with a 4-2 loss at Painsedale-Jeffers on Friday, Nov. 17, and an 8-3 defeat at Negaunee on Saturday, Nov. 18.

At Negaunee, Farver paced the Chiefs with a goal and three assists. Cody Lane added a goal and an assist, Daniel Harke scored a goal, and Noah Gingrich registered an assist.

Gingrich and Farver each netted a goal against the Jets. Daniel Hudson chipped in with an assist.

Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @sportsCDT

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan hockey team suffers 4-1 defeat to Petoskey in home opener