With his struggles mounting, St. Louis Cardinals demote shortstop DeJong to Triple-A

The St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move of increasing inevitability on Tuesday, optioning starting shortstop Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis.

DeJong, 28, was 10-for-77 with 25 strikeouts to start the season after providing below league average production every year since 2019, including that year, when he was named to the National League All-Star team.

The St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move of increasing inevitability Tuesday, optioning starting shortstop Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis. DeJong, 28, was 10-for-77 with 25 strikeouts to start the season.

The Cardinals had resisted suggestions in recent weeks they would move away from DeJong, pointing to his stellar defense in the middle of the field. However, DeJong committed an error in each of the last two games of the weekend series at San Francisco, increasing concerns his struggles at the plate were at risk of spilling over into the field.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson was selected from Memphis to take DeJong’s place on the active roster.

For now, the Cardinals will turn to Tommy Edman as their everyday shortstop and Brendan Donovan at second base. Edmundo Sosa, who is on the injured list without a designation, started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield Tuesday and will figure heavily in the middle infield upon his return.