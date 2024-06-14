Struggles continue for Loggers Legion baseball

Jun. 14—The Libby Loggers American Legion baseball team continues to struggle, dropping a pair of doubleheaders recently at Lee Gehring Field.

Sunday, the Loggers fell to the Cranbrook Bandits, 14-1 in the first game and 3-2 in the second.

In the second game, Cy Williams pitched into the seventh inning, but was a hard-luck loser. Libby led 2-0 after scoring twice in the bottom of second, but the Bandits scored three times in the top of the fifth inning.

Mason Crowe delivered a run-scoring double in the second inning for the Loggers.

Rusty Gillespie relieved Williams with one out in the seventh.

In the first game, Cranbrook jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and 9-0 after four.

Aidan Rose, Cody Todd, Tanner Wolfe and Dalton Cannon threw for the Loggers.

Monday, the Loggers fell to the Glacier Twins by identical scores, 16-2.

In the first game, the Twins scored four in the first and the Loggers answered with two in the bottom of the frame when Williams hit a 2-run homer for the Loggers.

The Twins led 7-2 before scoring nine in the fourth.

Rose, Boe Miles, Noah Gillespie and Brody Gilmore pitched for Libby.

In the second game, Rusty Gillespie started and pitched into the fifth inning before Cannon, Ian Thom and Kale Riddle took turns on the hill.

The Loggers are currently on a trip, playing games in the Seattle area.

They will return home to host the Big Bucks Tournament June 20-23.