'I struggled to see where I'd fit in at Leinster'

Murphy says he saw a "good opportunity" to hone his craft at Ulster [Inpho]

Ireland Under-20s fly-half Jack Murphy says joining Ulster was a "pretty easy decision" after he "struggled" to see how he was going to "fit in" amidst fierce competition in his position at Leinster.

Murphy, whose father Richie took over as Ulster head coach earlier this year, will link up with the academy ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 19-year-old is the U20s' starting fly-half and impressed in this year's U20s Six Nations, but Leinster are well-stocked in his position with Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne, Sam Prendergast and Ciaran Frawley all options for the 10 jersey.

"At the minute there are a lot of top quality out-halves Leinster have and I kind of struggled to see where I was going to fit in and where I was going to play in the next few years," said Murphy.

"I just thought that there was a good opportunity in Ulster in the out-half position to try and push for the out-half position over the next few years.

"I kind of had the decision made in my head before Richie had ended up in Ulster; it was a pretty easy decision for me."

While Leinster have depth at fly-half, Ulster have been forced to dip into the market ahead of next season following Billy Burns' departure to Munster.

Jake Flannery, who Ulster signed from Munster in 2022, has started a handful of games at 10 while Irish-qualified former New Zealand U20 international Aidan Morgan has been signed to bolster Richie Murphy's hand.

"They are really good players," said Murphy of his new team-mates.

"There are less out-halves than there are in Leinster. I don’t know where I fit in at the moment but after the (U20) World Cup I can get up there and train and play well there.

"Hopefully I can get a few opportunities to play next (season)".

'We're really driven now'

While a new chapter in his club career awaits next season, Murphy is currently preparing for this summer's World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa as part of a 35-man squad under new Irish head coach Willie Faloon.

Murphy started all five of Ireland's U20 Six Nations matches this year, scoring 52 points as they relinquished their title to England following a dramatic final round of games.

There was also heartache for Ireland at last year's U20 World Championship, losing to France in the final in Cape Town.

Captain Evan O’Connell - nephew of Ireland great Paul - Brian Gleeson, Danny Sheahan, Hugh Gavin, and Sam Berman are the five members of the squad who featured in last year's tournament, but Murphy is determined to use his Six Nations hurt as fuel for the tournament in South Africa.

"Me and the other lads are really driven now.

"It's given us something to go after for this World Cup. There was a bit of hurt after the Six Nations so we're trying to put that into the World Cup this year and go all-out at it."

Murphy will join his father Richie - who was also his coach with the Ireland U20s - at Ulster ahead of the 2024-25 season [Getty Images]

With exciting opportunities with club and country on the horizon, Murphy is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jack Crowley, who has succeeded Johnny Sexton as Ireland's starting fly-half after winning a triple crown with the U20s during the Covid-hit 2020 Six Nations.

Munster's Crowley already has a Six Nations and United Rugby Championship title tucked away, with Murphy aspiring to a similar level of success once he is an established senior player.

"To see him now being so successful early in his career, playing well for Ireland is definitely refreshing to see, a young guy in there.

"In rugby you get old quite quickly. If you are good enough when you are 23 or 24 like Jack is you can be in that Irish team. That’s refreshing to see for all the of lads in the 20s."

He added: "You definitely take confidence from that if things go well for you in the 20s and a couple of years after that you could be pushing to play in a green jersey again."