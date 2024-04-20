Struff wins to complete Munich semi-final line-up

German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff in action against Canadian tennis player Felix Auger Aliassime during their men's singles quarter-final match of the ATP Munich 2024 tennis tournament. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff clinched a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday to complete the line-up for the BMW Open semi-finals scheduled for later in the day.

Struff had led former top 10 player Auger-Aliassime 3-1 in the second set when darkness stopped play the previous day, and he held on to the advantage to set up a last-four date with defending champion Holger Rune of Denmark.

The other semi-final is between American Taylor Fritz and 2019 champion Cristian Garin of Chile, who ousted twice Munich winner and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev on Friday.

