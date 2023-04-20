Stroud potentially dropping as NFL draft nears
Connor Rogers stops by to talk about CJ Stroud’s uncertain draft projection and the culture of misdirection in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
We have a good idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
The Panthers say all four top QBs are in play for the top pick.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.
Maybe the Texans won't take a quarterback after all.
