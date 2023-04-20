Stroud potentially dropping as NFL draft nears
Connor Rogers stops by to talk about CJ Stroud’s uncertain draft projection and the culture of misdirection in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
Connor Rogers stops by to talk about CJ Stroud’s uncertain draft projection and the culture of misdirection in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
We have a good idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
The Panthers say all four top QBs are in play for the top pick.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
In November, the 18-year-old signed to play for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Blaydes' sole focus is on increasing his earnings. He said he'll make more money if he's the champion and that's what is driving him now.
The bill would ban athletes biologically born male from competing in girls' or women's sports at federally funded schools.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.
Several teams have their top starters going this weekend, creating a lot of matchups to avoid. Fred Zinkie offers a weekend blueprint.
Police said Michael Jefferson was hit by an impaired driver on April 9 in Alabama. He was released from the hospital Wednesday.
Why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates? Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.