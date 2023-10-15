Stroud no longer perfect, Texans reach .500, top Saints 20-13

C.J. Stroud threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns as the Houston Texans held forth against the New Orleans Saints 20-13 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Stroud completed 13-of-27 and sustained his first career interception. The Texans won the turnover battle 2-1 against the Saints.

Houston’s defense kept New Orleans out of the end zone as the Saints were 0-3 in the red zone. The Saints settled for four Blake Grupe field goals and the rookie was able to convert just two with misses from 52 and 29 yards out.

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr completed 32 passes on 50 attempts for 353 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Streak is gone

With 6:05 to go in the first quarter, Stroud threw an interception intended for tight end Dalton Schultz. Saints linebacker Zack Baun fumbled the takeaway and left guard Tytus Howard recovered for the Texans, keeping the drive alive. Despite Stroud’s streak of pass attempts without an interception to begin a career ending at 192, the No. 2 overall pick capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Schultz.

Multiplicity

Houston mixed more of running back Devin Singletary into the mix. The former Buffalo Bill had 12 carries for 58 yards while Dameon Pierce generated 34 yards on 13 carries. Receiver Xavier Hutchinson also took two carries for 15 yards. Running back Mike Boone had an 11-yard carry, and Stroud had three attempts for two yards.

Mixed bag

The Texans defense gave up 430 yards to the Saints. However, the defense also squelched New Orleans with 13 points and kept them 0-2 on fourth downs. Linebacker Blake Cashman led all defenders with 15 combined tackles along with two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit.

What's next?

The Saints (3-3) quickly return to the Caesars Superdome for Thursday Night Football with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston (3-3) enters their bye week.

