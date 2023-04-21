Stroud has become ‘dilemma pick’ ahead of draft
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on where C.J. Stroud will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and analyze if the Texans would consider grabbing a generational pass rusher at No. 2 instead of a QB.
We have a good idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
The Panthers say all four top QBs are in play for the top pick.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Philadelphia ultimately took care of business, but Joel Embiid’s injuries, a couple of eye-raising incidents and an all-around struggle to put away Brooklyn cast doubt on the 76ers’ ceiling.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
The Celtics' trade for Brogdon last offseason paid off big.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
The bill would ban athletes biologically born male from competing in girls' or women's sports at federally funded schools.
Golden State is in a must-win spot on Thursday.
Why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates? Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
Even though he's just 33, Bumgarner's 15 years as an MLB pitcher might have worn down his arm.
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman is currently the third-ranked player overall in five-category leagues — but is it all a mirage?
Police said Michael Jefferson was hit by an impaired driver on April 9 in Alabama. He was released from the hospital Wednesday.