The strongest kids in the Wild West: Rodeo announces the Mutton Bustin' winners

Aug. 11—From Wednesday to Saturday night, children competed at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo's mutton bustin' competition. Seen as a tiny version of bull riding, the participant climbs on to a woolly sheep and tries their best to hold on for six seconds. Parents could register their kids on July 24, 25, 31 and August 1 at the Grant Township Hall on 922 South Buckeye. The registration guidelines included that all participating children must be 4-years-old and over while not weighing more than 60 lbs.

On each night, 12 children tried their best to hold on to first place. First place winners got an official mutton bustin' buckle, while second place winners got an official mutton bustin' medallion. When presented the awards, winners took a picture with Miss Rodeo K-State 2021 Jessica Klumpe.