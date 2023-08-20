Strong Winds Blow in Baja California as Hilary Moves Through

Strong winds impacted Mexico’s Baja California region on Saturday, August 19, as Hurricane Hilary moved through the region.

By Saturday evening, the hurricane was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane but had the potential to bring a “historic amount of rain to the southwestern US,” officials said.

“Hurricane conditions [were] expected along the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula within the hurricane warning area” through Sunday morning, with and gusty winds and flooding expected to spread across the western US, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Footage captured by local resident Robin Crouch shows stormy conditions in downtown Cabo San Lucas on Saturday afternoon. Credit: @avocabo_foodtours via Storyful