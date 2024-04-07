Strong start propels Sooners to 14th straight regional title

Apr. 6—Oklahoma took home four individual event titles and advanced to their 20th straight NCAA Championship with a regional title on Saturday.

The Sooners opened up the meet with a 49.800 on beam, which tied a program high and set a new record for highest beam score at an NCAA regional. They went on to post the highest team score on each of the next three events.

With a total team score of 198.400, the Sooners were .825 ahead of second-place Alabama and 1.200 clear of third-place Ohio State.

It was the 12th time this season the Sooners have posted a score of 198 or higher, which extends the NCAA record they set on Thursday.

Jordan Bowers took home the floor title and the all-around title with a score of 39.725. She also finished tied for second on bars and tied for third place on beam.

Katherine LeVasseur and Ragan Smith shared the beam title with near-perfect scores of 9.975. The Sooners had the top five scores on the event with Bowers, Audrey Davis and Faith Torrez each tying for third with a 9.950.

Davis also won the uneven bars title with a 9.950. Hannah Scheible tied Penn State's Ava Piedrahita with a 9.925 to share the vault title.

The Sooners have now won 14 straight NCAA Regional titles. They'll be back in action at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth on April 18-20.