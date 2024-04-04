Strong start not enough for RiverHawks

Apr. 2—SHAWNEE — Despite starting the game on a high note, the Northeastern State RiverHawks couldn't take down Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday, April 2.

After NSU got runners on second and third base, C.D. White brought in Tyson Fourkiller to open the scoring. Brooks Miller kept up the scoring with a double to left field, bringing in Drew Miller. Tyler Van Meter then cleared the bases with a single to right field to put NSU up 4-0 before OBU stepped to the plate.

OBU picked up their first run in the second inning off of a home run. Fourkiller scored his second run of the game in the fourth inning on a balk to put NSU up 5-2.

OBU got hot in the fifth inning, with three runs to tie the game 5-5. NSU pulled away briefly after Brooks Miller again brought in Drew Miller on a sacrifice fly to give the RiveraHawks a 6-5 lead.

OBU didn't let that lead last long and broke open for four runs in the eighth inning to take a 9-6 lead. NSU picked up a run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning but held on for the 9-7 win.

NSU will be back in action at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 5, against Rogers State in Claremore.

