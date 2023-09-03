Strong start leads FAMU to first victory over Jackson State in nearly 20 years | Takeaways

MIAMI GARDENS ― For the first time since 2018, Florida A&M is 1-0.

The Rattlers opened up the season with a SCORE win over back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions Jackson State at Sunday's Orange Blossom Classic here at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Proud of these guys by the way they came together over the last eight months," sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (55-23, 34-12 at FAMU) said at the postgame press conference. "This is the start of a special year because we have the talent.

"We just have to continue to grow and put it all together."

The Rattlers opened the game with with a 96-yard kick return touchdown by former Rickards star, transfer wide receiver Marcus Riley, sparking the convincing win for FAMU.

"We wanted to set the tone from the opening kickoff," Simmons said. "But [Riley] didn't do it alone. There were ten other guys that were really blocking their tails off and straining their bodies.

"We're very blessed to have [Riley] on the Highest of Seven Hills."

FAMU outgained JSU 354-303.

FAMU offense opens the game by building a lead against Jackson State

Sep 3, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) looks for a passing option against the Jackson State Tigers during the second quarter of the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rattlers' offense opened the game scoring two consecutive touchdowns.

First, FAMU completed a eight-play, 53-yard drive that ended with quarterback Jeremy Moussa finding Trevonte Davis for a 18-yard touchdown. Moussa followed up by taking advantage of a short field from a fumbled field goal snap.

Moussa also connected with receiver Jah'Marae Sheread for a five-yard touchdown pass.

The FAMU quarterback completed 11 of 21 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rattlers also boasted a rushing attack that gained 205 led by Jaquez Yant and Terrell Jennings accruing 72 apiece.

FAMU finished last in SWAC rushing a season ago.

"We really made a commitment to being able to run the football this year," Simmons said of the backfield performance. "It starts up front with the offensive line and trickles over to the tight ends and wide receivers.

"If we show we can run the ball consistently, we have a chance to be a very, very prolific offense."

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense causes Jackson State to change course

Sep 3, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jason Brown (4) runs with the football ahead of Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Major (0) during the first quarter of the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dark Cloud Defense held JSU to TOTAL yards.

It sacked JSU starting quarterback Jason Brown twice. Additionally, FAMU sacked JSU backup Zy McDonald twice.

Rattlers defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr. led the team with two sacks.

Brown was held to a 52 completion percentage and 82 passing yards to follow up his record-setting performance in last week's MEAC/SWAC Challenge. JSU then subbed in McDonald, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

FAMU lacks execution after getting ahead of Jackson State

Sep 3, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread (10) runs with the football against the Jackson State Tigers cornerback Jalin Hughes (8) during the second quarter of the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rattlers didn't show their best second half performance.

After scoring 28 first-half points, FAMU didn't register a single point in the third quarter.

Additionally, the Rattlers were flagged four times for 35 yards.

FAMU kicker Cameron Gillis' attempt was also blocked for the second time of the game during the fourth quarter.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

