Strong shooting leads Colorado past Iona

The shots were falling for just about everyone wearing a Colorado jersey on Sunday afternoon.

After struggling in the paint during Tuesday’s loss to Florida State, the No. 18 Buffs men’s basketball team went 60.8% from the field in an 85-68 home win over Iona.

Senior Tristan da Silva went 6-for-7 from the field and led the Buffs with 17 points, sending the German forward past 1,000 for his college career. J’Vonne Hadley (12), KJ Simpson (15), Cody Williams (12) and Julian Hammond III (11) also scored in the double-figures.

The Buffs, who dealt with Iona’s full-court press throughout, led by only five at the break before pulling away early in the second half.

Colorado is now 5-1 heading into a huge Wednesday evening game at Colorado State, which moved to 6-0 after upsetting No. 8 Creighton on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to it,” da Silva said of CU’s upcoming trip to Fort Collins. “They’re a good team, good program. We gotta make sure that we’re locked in the next couple of days and get ready. We have to have good practices and then go up there to handle business.”

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire