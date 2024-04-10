Strong second inning propels Bulldogs over Lions

Apr. 9—East Buchanan baseball didn't let its loss to Lafayette on Monday linger into its Tuesday contest with St. Joseph Christian.

Tuesday proved to be a blissful conclusion of the short St. Joseph tour for East Buch, as the Lions had no answer for the Bulldog offense, resulting in a 7-3 win for East Buch.

The top of the second inning proved to be the deciding factor against 6-1 St. Joseph Christian. The Bulldogs were able to load the bases quickly in the inning, taking full advantage of what Lions starting pitcher Ethan Hewins was throwing to them. Three consecutive batters would step up to the plate and deliver RBIs for the East Buch. Mason Brown broke the scoring seal with an RBI with the bases loaded to give East Buchanan a 1-0 lead. Ty Ingle would then step into the batter's box and bring in another run, and then the future Missouri Western Griffon Gage Busby would bring a run in as the Bulldogs designated hitter for the day. East Buchanan would score five runs in the top of the second inning and would force Hewins day on the mound to come to a close early.

The win is just the third for East Buchanan on the season, but signs are pointing to better days ahead for the Bulldogs. Despite starting the season 0-8, the Bulldogs have won three of their last four. The signature win for the Bulldogs during that stretch was a 30-3 walloping of North Andrew on April 3.

As for St. Joseph Christian, it drops just its second game of the season. Both teams will be taking part in the Walk Off Wood Bat Tournament this weekend.

