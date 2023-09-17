Strong second half pushes FAMU to run away from West Florida at home opener | Takeaways

The streak continues.

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 24 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll moved their home winning streak to 16 by defeating the Division II Coaches Poll No. 4 West Florida, 31-10.

The Rattlers' (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) victory over the Argonauts (2-1) before 17,953 fans at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium retained their position as the second-longest home streak in the FCS, trailing Montana State's 22.

FAMU outgained UWF 475-213.

Unfamiliarity shows as FAMU and UWF spends first half getting acclimated

There wasn't much scoring in the first half by FAMU and UWF as the teams played each other for the first time ever.

The Rattlers and the Argonauts were tied 3-3 at halftime.

FAMU gained 137 yards in five drives, led by starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa's 92 passing yards. The Rattlers had 45 rushing yards led by Kelvin Dean Jr.

UWF only accumulated 65 yards, led by running back CJ Wilson's 24 yards.

The Rattlers reached the redzone only once in the first half, which amounted to a 28-yard field goal by Cameron Gillis.

The Argonauts only reached FAMU's territory once. The time they did ended in a Griffin Cerra 31-yard field goal.

FAMU had four penalties for 30 yards. UWF had seven penalties for 41 yards.

FAMU offense heats up in the second half to get breathing room from UWF

The Rattlers may have had their best passing quarter in the third quarter.

Moussa had a near-perfect performance with 9 of 10 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns to receivers Marcus Riley and Nick Dixon alongside tight end Kamari Young in the third quarter.

Moussa finished completed 18 of 27 passes for 271 yards, and three touchdowns. He was sacked only once.

Young led a productive output from the tight ends, leading the way. The tight end unit combined for seven catches for 80 yards and Young's 27-yard touchdown.

FAMU rushing attack had 169 rushing yards highlighted by a 73-yard touchdown by Terrell Jennings.

The Rattlers scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives spanning from third to the fourth quarter.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense continues dominating performance, beleaguers UWF offense

The Rattlers' Dark Cloud Defense was able to stave of an Argonauts team that scored 35 points in their first two games.

FAMU bothered UWF quarterback Peewee Jarrett by sacking him four times with 14 hurries. Rattlers defensive lineman Anthony Dunn led with 1.5 sacks.

Jarrett finished with 16 of 37 passes for 134 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Defensive back Kym'Mani King registered his first interception from Jarrett as the UWF quarterback intended for wide receiver Caden Leggett.

