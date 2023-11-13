Strong second half lifts UND past Elon in men's basketball

Nov. 12—GRAND FORKS — When Treysen Eaglesff and B.J. Omot were recruited by UND, the speculation centered on the two becoming the foundation of Fighting Hawks' basketball.

The two sophomores showed Sunday that the speculation may be correct.

Eaglestaff scored a career high 26 points while Omot added 21 points and 10 rebounds as UND played a near flawless second half in beating Elon 85-68 at The Betty.

"Last year, I remember they told me they wanted to build around me and B.J.," said Eaglestaff. "So I was thinking about that throughout my first year. I had a pretty good year. This year, my expectations, like I've had throughout my whole life, is to get better and better. Me and B.J., all we do is focus on ourselves and what we can do to win."

UND (1-1) trailed 39-37 at the half but put it together in the final 20 minutes, shooting 17-for-31 and displaying a rock-solid defense that forced three straight Elon scoreless possessions at three different times.

Eaglestaff's 3-pointer with 17:23 to play gave UND the lead for good at 45-43. The two sophomores were complemented by the inside play of Tsotne Tsartsidze (16 points) and the solid play off the bench by Brady Danielson and Elijah Brooks as the two experienced players from last year combined for 12 points.

"In the first half, I missed a couple of shots that I should have made," said Eaglestaff. "My team just kept telling me to keep shooting. I was kind of frustrated. I came out guns blazing in the second half. I think I hit my first three in a row and it was like, 'Oh, wow, give me the ball.'

"And on the defensive side, I was locked in. That was probably the best defense I've ever played in my life."

UND held Elon to 26 percent shooting in the second half. The Phoenix were hot early as guard Max Mackinnon hit 15 of his team's first 20 points. He finished with 17.

"With Treysen's growth defensively, that makes him a more complete player," said UND coach Paul Sather. "We had a good second half and we did a good job of closing out the game.

"There are a lot of areas where we need to keep growing but to have that kind of a game after the Iowa game, where we weren't connected, was fun to see."

UND's 110-68 loss at Iowa was disappointing, but its win over Elon was especially encouraging, considering the play of Eaglestaff and Omot, its defense, and the play of its bench.

Elon dropped to 1-2. Its other loss came at Wake Forest. The Phoenix had a 20-point lead on the Deacons in the first half before the ACC school pulled away in the second half for a 101-78 win.

UND hit eight 3-pointers but an impressive stat was its inside game. The Hawks scored 40 points in the paint as Omot used his length and quickness to get to the rim while Tsartsidze muscled his way to a 6-for-10 shooting day.

UND had only eight turnovers against an Elon defense that applied three-court pressure most of the game. The Hawks forced 17 Elon turnovers.

UND will host Valley City State on Thursday night.