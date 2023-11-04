Strong second half leads Ohio State to 35-16 win over Rutgers

Ohio State put their undefeated record on the line coming into Piscataway on Saturday and came away with a 35-16 victory on the heels of a strong second half.

For the first time this season the Buckeyes trailed at halftime as the Scarlet Knights took a 9-7 lead into halftime. Ohio State flipped the momentum when a hit from Josh Proctor barred the ball into the arms of Jordan Hancock who returned the interception 93 yards for a touchdown.

The Ohio State defense continued with the theme of playing great bend but don’t break defense as although Rutgers tallied 361 yards it was held to just one touchdown on five red zone trips.

On the offensive side of the ball Treveyon Henderson had another spectacular performance. Henderson went over 200 total yards for the second straight game as he accounted for 208 of Ohio State’s 328 yards.

Jordan Hancock with the 93-yard PICK SIX! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9YZA6fjAwf — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 4, 2023

Henderson’s best play of the day came through the air as on a third down early in the fourth quarter he turned a checkdown into an electrifying 65-yard play which set up a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown three plays later.

A healthy TreVeyon Henderson is something else. He goes from safety valve to game changer on this play, dashing for 65 yards all the way to the Rutgers' 9-yard line. Henderson is a weapon in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/zbnq2p3AZ5 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) November 4, 2023

Next week, Ohio State is back in Columbus as they will take on Michigan State at 7:30 on NBC next Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire