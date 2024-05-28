'Strong season could yet fizzle out'

[BBC]

Five seasons ago, Glasgow lost to Leinster on a cold and wet afternoon in Glasgow. That squad quickly broke up afterwards and head coach Dave Rennie left soon after for the Australia job.

But what of this team? A strong season on the field has the potential to now fizzle out. I wrote before the trip to South Africa about it being season-defining, but fans were full of confidence and were even dreaming of what a home final might look like.

For all the injuries, squad rotation and international call-ups, we have witnessed some of the most entertaining rugby at Scotstoun since Rennie departed. Franco Smith's side are better organised defensively, though weaknesses were exposed by the free-scoring South Africans over the past two fixtures.

All focus now switches to Zebre on Friday, a big game in a number of ways. Taking five points is undoubtedly top of the wish list. It could go a long way to determining who we will face in the quarter-finals a week on Saturday.

It was quite a shock this week to see Ross Thompson move down the M8 to Edinburgh, but a fresh start could be a good thing for Thompson, who was carrying the drinks in South Africa.