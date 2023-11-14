After strong season on both sides of the ball, Cheboygan's Munger earns All-NMFL honors

CHEBOYGAN – The Cheboygan football team struggled on the gridiron this fall.

But individually, Luke Munger was a standout on the field from start to finish.

Because of his season, Munger was recently recognized as one of the best players in the Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division. Munger earned a nod on the All-NMFL Legends team as both an offensive and defensive lineman.

Earning All-NMFL Legends honorable mention recognition were Cheboygan seniors Caden Gardner (quarterback), Blake Blaskowski (offensive line) and Jacob Seaman (linebacker), as well as junior Sean Postula (linebacker).

At Cheboygan's end-of-season banquet, senior Cody Lane was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

JUNIOR CHIEFS: Memorable run highlights thrilling football season for Cheboygan Junior Chiefs team

WEEK 9 WIN: Gardner, Cheboygan football seniors lead way in thrilling 29-25 victory over Benzie Central

Cheboygan junior Luke Munger (62) made the All-Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division team as both an offensive and defensive lineman.

Other awards went to Munger (Most Valuable Offensive Lineman; Most Valuable Defensive Lineman; Commitment Award), Lane (Most Valuable Offensive Back), Blaskowski (Most Valuable Linebacker), Gardner (Most Valuable Defensive Back), Gavin Rose (Most Valuable Offensive Receiver), Gabe Sabolsky (Most Valuable Special Teams Player), Hayden LaPointe (Most Improved Player), and Chauncey Lovelly (Most Valuable Scout Team Player).

Cheboygan Middle School basketball teams beat Ogemaw

CHEBOYGAN – The Cheboygan Middle School boys basketball teams earned victories over Ogemaw Heights on Saturday, Nov. 11.

In a 39-28 win, the Cheboygan 8th graders were led by 15 points from Devin Fuller and 12 from Elliott Schryer. Hayden Wheelock and Hunter Lockwood chipped in with six apiece.

Ben Schulz’s nine points fueled the Cheboygan 7th grade squad to a 28-25 triumph. Landon Blaisdell, Duncan Spies and Brayden Rauch all netted four, Carter Harley, Cayden Santos and Brett Baker tallied two apiece, and Jabari Relerford finished with one.

STATE FINALS: Yooper Dome bound! Inland Lakes reaches first-ever football state title game with 12-0 win at Pickford

BULLDOG SENIORS: Inland Lakes football seniors have their moment in sun after semifinal win at Pickford

Cheboygan, Punt, Pass and Kick results

TOP PUNT: 4th grade boys: Trenton Runstrom, 57; 5th grade boys: Kaiden Wollinger, 75; 6th grade boys: Ethen Berden, 98; 4th grade girls: Darcie Runstrom, 37; 5th grade girls: Trinity Thompson, 54; 6th grade girls: Trinity Gouine, 61

TOP PASS: 4th grade boys: Jackson Baker, 74; 5th grade boys: Ben Godin, 68; 6th grade boys: Issac Calvin, 72; 4th grade girls: Darcie Runstrom, 40; 5th grade girls: Trinity Thompson, 55; 6th grade girls: Trinity Gouine, 56

TOP KICK: 4th grade boys: James Sidlavska, 63; 5th grade boys: Erron Seaman, 72; 6th grade boys: Ethan Berden, 80; 4th grade girls: Kaylee Suitor, 34, Cassidee Wolfe, 34; 5th grade girls: Trinity Thompson, 36; 6th grade girls: Natalie Johnson, 47

Top 10 (4th grade boys): 1. Ace Bury, 163, 2. Tamer Thomas, 160, 3. James Sidlavska, 159, 4. Trenton Runstrom, 146, 5. Jackson Baker, 135, 6. Liam Guyette, 117, 7. Scott Woolery, 110, 8. Hunter St. Claire, 106, 9. Eli Gilnette, 105, 10. Estin Brandt, 104, 10. Atlas Crahan, 104

Top 10 (4th grade girls): 1. Darcie Runstrom, 87, 2. Emerson Mansfield, 82, 2. Kaylee Suitor, 82, 4. Araylyn Mendez, 68, 5. Ryleigh Howell, 67, 6. Kristin Leask, 66, 6. Layla Ryker, 66, 8. Cassidee Wolfe, 64, 9. Lily Drake, 61, 10. Alanis Schultz-Bur, 59

Top 10 (5th grade boys): 1. Kaiden Wollinger, 190, 2. Erron Seaman, 180, 3. Dillon Wheelock, 146, 3. Brexton Tyler, 146, 5. Tanner Marsh, 140, 6. Jack Coleman, 139, 7. Milo Hughley, 137, 8. Jackson Brege, 136, 8. Isac Eluwole, 136, 10. Ben Godin, 135, 10. Drew Holland, 135

Top 10 (5th grade girls): 1. Trinity Thompson, 145, 2. Shelby Maxwell, 95, 3. Kendall Brach, 85, 4. Kember Ross, 75 4. Alexis Dillon, 75, 6. Dakota Wiley, 69, 7. Gabbi Charboneau, 50, 8. Hannah Martin, 43

Top 10 (6th grade boys): 1. Ethan Berden, 218, 2. Cooper Vieau, 209, 3. Brandon Rocheleau, 206, 4. Tate Baller, 198, 5. Issac Calvin, 186, 6. Parker Dillion, 177, 7. Devin Lovely, 172, 8. Brody Redmond, 171, 9. Tanner Griffith, 160, 10. Kelan Charboneau, 154

Top 10 (6th grade girls): 1. Trinity Gouine, 153, 2. Natalie Johnson, 103, 3. Savannah Cronk, 89, 4. Angelina Hanchett, 54

Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @sportsCDT

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan's Luke Munger, other Chiefs earn All-NMFL Legends nods