“Strong possibility” Sterling Shepard out again this week

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard said this week that he feels ready to get back into the Giants lineup after missing two games with a concussion, but it’s far from certain that he’ll be in the lineup against the Lions on Sunday.

Shepard practiced on a limited basis last week and had the same level of participation in Wednesday’s workout, so he’s made some progress toward clearing the concussion protocol. He hasn’t passed the final stages, however, and head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t sound overly confident that will happen in time for Sunday.

Shurmur told reporters that there’s a “strong possibility” that Shepard, who also missed a game after a Week One concussion, will be out again this weekend.

Golden Tate and Darius Slayton have seen the most snaps at receiver the last two weeks. Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler will round out the group if Shepard is on the sideline again.